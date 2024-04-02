NATIONAL NEWS – Person diagnosed with bird flu in Texas

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A person in Texas has been diagnosed with bird flu. Bird flu is a strain of the influenza virus that primarily affects birds. The person had direct contact to dairy cattle which is presumed to be how they were infected, according to health officials.

Human cases of bird flu are rare and primarily an animal health issue. The Texas Department of State Health Services released a statement saying, “The patient is being treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir.” The statement continues, “The case does not change the risk for the general public, which remains low.”





