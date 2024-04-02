WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 7 humanitarian aid workers of World Central Kitchen killed by Israeli forces

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Washington, D.C. based non-profit, World Central Kitchen, has confirmed that seven of their members were killed in Gaza by an Israeli Defense Forces strike. The seven members were delivering aid in a deconflicted zone and had coordinated with the IDF before traveling, according to the World Central Kitchen report. The members were from Palestine, Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, and a dual citizen from the U.S. and Canada.

World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore said, “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire situations where food is being used as a weapon of war.” She continued, “This is unforgivable. I am heartbroken and appalled that we — World Central Kitchen and the world – lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF.”





