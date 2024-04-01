NATIONAL NEWS – Transgender Day of Visibility falls on Easter, sparks criticism from Republicans

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Transgender Visibility Day fell on Easter Sunday this year. The annual visibility day began in 2009 and is held on March 31. In this year’s proclamation, President Biden said, “Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, said in a post on social media,, “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the recursion of Jesus Christ.” He continued, “Banning sacred truth and tradition – while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sundays as “Transgender Day” — is outrageous and abhorent. The American people are taking note.”





