Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A temporary channel is expected to open around the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage in Baltimore. The channel will be for commercially essential vessels only and will be on the northeast side of the main channel.

Captain of the Port David O’Connell said “This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore.” He continued, “By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore.”