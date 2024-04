Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Three girls ages 12 to 13 were arrested on Thursday and Friday for the alleged beating of a 64-year-old man to death. The man, Reggie Brown, was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma to the head on Oct. 17 and was pronounced dead, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The manner of his death was ruled a homicide. The three girls have all been charged with second degree murder. The case is still under investigation.