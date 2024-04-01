VIRGINIA NEWS – Governor Youngkin vetos bill to legalize cannabis market

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana sales in the state. People over the age of 21 are allowed to possess and use marijuana in Virginia but there is no legislation regarding retail sales.

In a statement Youngkin said, “The proposed legalization of retail mrijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians’ health and safety.” He continued, “States following this path have seen adverse effects on children’s and adolescent’s health and safety, increased gang acivity and violent crime, significant deterioration in mentail health, decreased road safety, and significant costs associated with retail marijuana that far exceed tax revenue.”





