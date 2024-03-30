MARYLAND NEWS – Biden Administration approves $60 million in aid for Maryland

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Biden-Harris Administration approved $60 million in emergency relief for Maryland after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday. The aid will serve as a down payment for the initial cost for mobilization and debris removal.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said, “We are deeply grateful to President Biden, to Secretary Buttigieg, to our federal delegation and all of our federal partners.” He continued, “”I’m grateful for the way the administration has continued to lean in and support us.”