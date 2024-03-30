WORLD NEWS – 45 people killed in South Africa after bus falls off cliff

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

45 people have died in South Africa after a bus carrying Easter worshippers crashed into a barricade and fell off a bridge on Thursday. The bus then caught fire after the crash. The crash happened in the northern province of Limpopo, South Africa. The Department of Transport and Community Safety for Limpopo reported that an eight-year-old girl is the sole survivor of the crash and that she was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The press release from the Limpopo Provincial Government stated, “Rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening.” The statement continues, “Some bodies were burned beyond recognition, others trapped inside the debris and others scattered on the scene.”





