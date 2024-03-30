ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Louis Gossett Jr., ‘Officer and a Gentleman’ star, dies at 87

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Louis Gossett Jr., known for his Oscar-winning performance in “Officer and a Gentleman” and Emmy-winning performance in “Roots,” died on Friday at age 87. Gossett was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1983.

Gossett’s family shared in a statement, “It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning.” The family continued, “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”





