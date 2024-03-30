VIRGINIA NEWS – Gov. Youngkin vetoes bill mandating minimum wage increase

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed a top legislation from Democrats that would have mandated minimum wage. If the legislation would have passed, minimum wage in Virginia would have increased to $13.50 an hour in 2025 and $15 an hour to 2026.

Richmond mayor and candidate for governor, Levar Stoney said in a post to social media, “Governor Glenn Youngkin just vetoed a minimum wage increase.” He continued, “He is completely tone deaf. As your next Governor, I will never leave working Virginians behind.”





