Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday for stealing millions from his legal clients. In 2023 Murdaugh received a life sentence for the murder of his wife and youngest son.

Murdaugh can serve the additional 40 year sentence at the same time as his current life sentence. The judge also ordered Murdaugh to pay more than $8 million in restitution to his financial victims.