NATIONAL NEWS— Supreme Court makes ruling on landmark affirmative action case

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Earlier today, the Supreme Court made a monumental ruling, which effectively ended a decades-long debate regarding affirmative action programs in university admissions decisions. The justices ruled that affirmative action programs violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and therefore, are unconstitutional. This decision has allegedly been greatly condemned by liberals as they argue that affirmative action can help remedy historic discriminatory practices. This decision overturned decades of past precedence, such as the Grutter v. Bollinger (2003) case.