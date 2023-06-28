MARYLAND NEWS— Giant Food considers closing stores due to rise in crime

Nikita Bondale, News Writer

Giant Food, a grocery store headquartered in Landover, Maryland, is facing difficulties with the increase of theft in their metro area stores. Customers have been increasingly stealing household items, toiletries, and other grocery products from the store and either reselling or using the items. Additionally, with the overall rise in crime and violence in the metro area, Giant Food is facing the possibility of closing District stores as both a response and a preventative measure. The uptick in crime only exacerbates a pre-existing issue: the shortage of large grocery stores in areas such as northeast and southeast in the city.