VIRGINIA – Metro seeks a new sponsor for the Innovation Center station

Masood Rabiei

News Writer

Metro’s Silver Line extension is looking for a new sponsor to name its in the following year. The Metro documents suggest that it would be a one-time sponsorship deal that will grant the right to name the station. Several companies are currently showing interest and are negotiating with Metro. The pricing of this sponsorship deal will determine the future transactions for naming stations, or even the railroads. This sponsorship will help Metro recover the lost revenue due to recent ridership declines.