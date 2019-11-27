VIRGINIA – New toll lane on I395

Masood Rabiei

News Writer

New tolls are now in place on I395 from Springfield, Virginia, to the D.C. line. The change in the tolls started Sunday night and it requires the drivers to have E-Z Pass to use the Express Lanes on I395 at all time during the day. The HOV Lines now require the drivers to have E-Z Pass, even if they have more than 2 passengers in their cars. The E-Z Pass Flex is what the drivers need to get to use the Express Lanes for free, if they have 2 or more passengers in their cars. The toll prices are changing every 10 minutes and it’s displayed on signs as drivers approach the lanes. The average toll price is expected to be around $8 and it can increase as high as $20 or $30.