VIRGINIA NEWS – More than 100 graves of enslaved African Americans found near waterpark

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

In Fairfax County, Virginia, researchers discovered 11 additional gravesites of enslaved African Americans at Bull Run Regional Park, adjacent to Atlantis Waterpark in Centerville. This follows the 2022 discovery of 91 graves at the same location using ground-penetrating radar. Chrystal Gaskins, a Spotsylvania County resident and descendant of families who lived on the site, expressed her joy upon learning of the new findings. The site was once a plantation owned by Robert Carter III, one of the wealthiest individuals in the American colonies, who had connections with prominent figures like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Carter’s Baptist faith influenced his decision to gradually free his 500 enslaved individuals starting in 1791, marking the largest emancipation before the Civil War.

Paul Gilbert, Executive Director of NOVA Parks, highlighted Carter’s progressive actions, including recognizing his half-brother, who was enslaved, as a family and establishing an integrated church in 1775. The emancipation led to significant community developments, such as the creation of the first HBCU and the donation of land for Atlantis Waterpark by descendants of the emancipated Harris family, who desired an integrated pool during the Civil Rights Movement. Gaskins emphasized the deep spiritual connection she feels to the site and her determination to continue researching the identities of those buried there. The collaboration with the NAACP and the descendants of the Harris family has enriched the historical understanding of the area.