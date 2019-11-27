POLITICS – Witness intimidation taken “seriously” at the Trump impeachment hearing

Masood Rabiei

News Writer

Marie Yovanovitch appeared in the Intelligence Committee on Friday as a witness to the Trump impeachment inquiry. The former Ukraine ambassador said she has a reputation for championing anti-corruption interests in Ukraine. Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee Chairman, said it is not at stake whether Trump has the ability to recall an American ambassador with a significant reputation for fighting corruption in Ukraine, but more importantly why he would want to do so. During Yovanovitch’s testimony, Trump attacked the ambassador’s performance as a diplomat in a tweet. When she was asked about that tweet, she replied, “Well, it’s very intimidating.” Schiff replied, “Well, I want to let you know, ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”