THE NATION – California to support virus-affected immigrants with $75 million in cash payments

April 19, 2020

Jacob Hollifield

News Writer

The Nation

Photo by: Charlie Nguyen

California has allocated funds for its illegal immigrant population affected by the coronavirus pandemic and will spend $75 million of taxpayer money to aide 150,000 immigrants of the state. The creation of a Disaster Relief Fund comes from Governor Gavin Newsom and is meant to help adults that were effectively excluded from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by congress last month to help U.S. citizens. Newsom expressed gratitude towards the illegal immigrants, who are continuing to work to provide for Californians in essential establishments, while adding that the illegal immigrant population paid $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year. The money will be given to a number of organizations that will find, assess and distribute the money to immigrants. California is the 5th most affected state in the US with 26,838 cases on Wednesday.