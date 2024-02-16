WORLD NEWS – Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies in prison at age 47

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has died in prison at age 47, according to the Office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. Navalny had been serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges. Navalny was known for criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and exposing how the country’s elite lived.

“The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug is spreading the news of Alexey Navalny’s death in IK-3. We have no confirmation of this yet,” said Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh earlier Friday in a post to social media. “Alexey’s lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp. As soon as we have some information, we will report on it.” Navalny is survived by his wife, Yulia, and two children, Daria and Zahar.





