POLITICS NEWS – Rep. Jim Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership position

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. announced that he is stepping down from his position as the U.S. House Assistant Democratic leader. “I have informed Leader Hakeem Jeffries of my intention to step down as Assistant Democratic Leader of the House Democratic Caucus.,” wrote Clyburn, 83, in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me throughout my career, especially as Co-President of my Freshman Class, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Vice Chair and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and twice as Majority Whip and Assistant Democratic Leader.”

Clyburn stated that he is going to run for re-election for his seat in the Sixth Congressional District. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo announced the he will run for Clyburn’s leadership seat. “I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Assistant Democratic Leader, as House Democrats continue our important work together delivering real results for the American people and putting #PeopleOverPolitics each and every day,” wrote Neguse in a post to social media.





