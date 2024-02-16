VIRGINIA NEWS – In Remembrance: Michelle Leete, beloved Fairfax County NAACP president dies at 56

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Michelle Leete, the Fairfax County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president, died in January at age 56. “The sudden passing of President Leete has left a hole in the hearts of all those who know and love her,” said Virginia NAACP President Rev. Cozy Bailey. “Her leadership in civil rights advocacy was unwavering.” Leete served on the Fairfax NAACP executive committee since 2013. She was elected as president for the 2023-2024 term and prior to that served as vice president and treasurer. Leete was also the president of the Jack and Jill Fairfax County chapter. She was an active member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“I’d like to take a moment to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Michelle Leete,” wrote former Fairfax County NAACP president, Kofi Annan. “She was a devoted mother, loyal friend, and a tireless community servant. She most recently served as the president of the Fairfax County NAACP; but prior to that was the branch’s longest service board member. She was a great mentor and friend to me over the years. RIP my friend.” Leete is survived by her daughter, Sydney Simon, mother, Lynda Leete, and her sister Joy Morgan Thomas along with countless other family and friends. “Michelle will truly be missed by her family, and host of friends, sorority sisters and all that were blessed to know her,” states her obituary.





