WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Man accused of shooting 3 officers had 31 dogs in his home

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Stephen Rattigan, 48, was arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting three District police officers at his home as they tried to serve a warrant for animal cruelty. A 13-hour standoff took place on Wednesday at the home as Rattigan refused to open the door, according to court documents. 31 dogs were found in Rattigan’s home.

Rattigan is being held without bond on charges of assault on a police officer, assault with intent to kill while armed, and animal cruelty. All three of the officers that were shot were released from the hospital on Thursday.

