Israeli hostage and tattoo artist Mia Schem was released by Hamas on Thursday as a part of a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. Her aunt has claimed that she was operated on in a Gaza hospital by a veterinarian while she was held hostage. ” A vet operated on her hand. She did physical therapy herself,” said her aunt.

“People were very good, very kind to me,” Schem said in a video taken after her release. “Food good and the kindness . . . everything good.”