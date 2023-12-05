NATIONAL NEWS – 4 Republicans qualify for fourth presidential debate

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis qualified for the fourth GOP presidential primary debate. Current front-runner for the GOP nomination and former president Donald Trump will not be in attendance for the debate.

The debate will take place at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. To participate all candidates had to sign a pledge saying that they would support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee.





