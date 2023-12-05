MARYLAND NEWS – Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for stabbing attacks in Montgomery County

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for stabbing people at random in Montgomery County in September 2022. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

“This defendant is responsible for terrifying attacks, stabbing people at random on a Rockville street,” said the spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office, Lauren DeMarco. “The judge has imposed the maximum sentence in this matter, which will ensure the defendant is not able to harm anyone else.”





