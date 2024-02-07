WORLD NEWS – Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera dies in a helicopter crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sebastián Piñera, 74, the former president of Chile died on Tuesday in a helicopter crash. Piñera served as president for two four-year terms in 2010 and 2018.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and those who were part of the two governments of former President Sebastián Piñera Echenique,” posted Chilean President Gabriel Boric to social media. “In particular, I extend a loving and fraternal hug to his wife, Cecilia Morel, to his children, Magdalena, Cecilia, Sebastián and Cristóbal, and also to all the Chileans who today receive this news with regret and pain.”





