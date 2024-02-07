MARYLAND NEWS – Former Baltimore top prosecutor, Mosby, convicted of mortgage fraud

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby was convicted on one count of mortgage fraud on Tuesday. Mosby was acquitted on the second mortgage fraud charge after the jury reported a split verdict.

The federal charges alleged that she used COVID-19 relief funds to make purchases of two vacation homes in Florida. Mosby testified that she did not intentionally falsely the statements she made on the loan applications. Mosby previously served two terms as Baltimore’s state attorney.





