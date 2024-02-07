WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC Council unanimously votes to pass a bill to reduce crime

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The District Council voted on Tuesday to unanimously pass the Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024. The new legislation is supposed to help combat the rising crime in the District. Under the legislation, the police would be allowed to chase individuals who pose an imminent danger to the public. Gun laws will also be strengthened under the bill.

“We know that driving down crimes requires us to send a clear message that if you make the city less safe if you bring violence to our community, you will be held accountable,” said District Mayor Muriel Bowser.





