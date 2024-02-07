Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Court ruling gives no immunity for Donald Trump in 2020 election case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump was denied immunity by a federal panel on Tuesday regarding his 2020 election interference case. The federal appeals court ruled that Trump can face trial for the four felony counts accusing him of leading a conspiracy to defraud the government and disenfranchise voters. The court has given Trump and his legal team until Feb. 12. to appeal their decision to the Supreme Court. 

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” wrote the court. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”



