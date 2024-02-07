MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County School Board appoints Felder new interim superintendent

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Montgomery County School Board voted to unanimously appoint Dr. Monique Felder as the interim superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools. She previously served as the superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in North Carolina and has worked in public education for more than 30 years. Felder’s appointment will last through the remainder of the school year.

“Montgomery County Public Schools is my home,” said Felder. Felder fills the role previously held by Dr. Monica McKnight who mutually agreed with the Montgomery County Board of Education to resign from her position. McKnight faced controversy after Joel Beidleman the former Farquhar Middle School principal was promoted to Paint Branch High School as principal despite having years of reports against him alleging sexual harassment.





