Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Democrats in House of Delegates kill bill for near-total abortion ban

VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Democrats in House of Delegates kill bill for near-total abortion ban

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House of Delegates, controlled by Democrats, voted on Wednesday to reject a near-total abortion ban. The bill introduced by Del. Tim Griffin, R- Bedford, states that abortion is prohibited, unless it is administered to save the mother’s life. The panel rejected the proposal in an 8-0 vote. 

“For months, House Democrats told Virginians that a Democratic majority would protect their rights and freedoms and this subcommittee did just that tonight,” said the spokeswoman for the House of Democratic caucus, Morgan Hopkins in a written statement. “We believe the choice to seek reproductive healthcare — and it is healthcare — should always be a decision between a woman and her doctor, not politicians.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.