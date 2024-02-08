VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia Democrats in House of Delegates kill bill for near-total abortion ban

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House of Delegates, controlled by Democrats, voted on Wednesday to reject a near-total abortion ban. The bill introduced by Del. Tim Griffin, R- Bedford, states that abortion is prohibited, unless it is administered to save the mother’s life. The panel rejected the proposal in an 8-0 vote.

“For months, House Democrats told Virginians that a Democratic majority would protect their rights and freedoms and this subcommittee did just that tonight,” said the spokeswoman for the House of Democratic caucus, Morgan Hopkins in a written statement. “We believe the choice to seek reproductive healthcare — and it is healthcare — should always be a decision between a woman and her doctor, not politicians.”





