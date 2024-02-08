NATIONAL NEWS – 5 marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five Marines have been confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in California during a training flight Tuesday night. The helicopter was found around 30 miles from their destination, the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The crash is under investigation.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the “Flying Tigers,” said Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte in a statement. “To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time.”





