NATIONAL NEWS – Rock climber scaled Las Vegas Sphere venue to protest abortion

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maison Des Champs, 24, was arrested Wednesday after he climbed the Sphere venue in Las Vegas. Champs calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man” and his social media account states, “I climb Skyscrapers to raise money for women in crisis pregnancies. Christ is King!”

He stated that he climbed the Sphere to raise money for a woman, Isabel, who scheduled an abortion appointment on Feb. 10. He has raised more than $21,000 to donate to Isabel and “Help her choose life for a precious child.” Champs was charged with one count of felony destruction of personal property and conspiracy to destroy property.