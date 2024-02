Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A medical examiner ruled that the death of a Georgia couple’s son, Treveon Taylor Jr., who was decapitated during delivery, a homicide. The baby’s parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., have sued Southern Regional Medical Center and Dr. Tracey St. Julian.

“We just want justice for our son,” said Treveon Taylor Sr., during a press conference. “They lied to us. They ain’t let us touch him. We don’t like it. We just want justice for our son.”