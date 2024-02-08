WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Community raises $94,000 for local “queer” bar to remain open

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The community has raised more than $94,000 to keep Southeast D.C. bar As You Are open and operating. The bar opened in 2022 and faced some financial issues toward the end of 2023. According to the GoFundMe set up by the bar, the funds raised will go toward overhead costs and debts.

“It is not a gay bar. It’s not just a lesbian bar,” said co-owner Rach Pike. “It is a queer bar, and our mission is to prioritize the most marginalized people in this already marginalized community.”





