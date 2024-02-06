NATIONAL NEWS – Connecticut to become the first state to cancel medical debt for eligible residents

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state will cancel around $6.5 million in medical debt. Around 250,000 residents are expected to be impacted by this decision. Connecticut will be the first state to eliminate medical debt for its residents.

“This is not something they did where they were spending too much money,” said Lamont. “This is because they got hit with a medical emergency, and they should not have to suffer twice — first for the illness, then with the debt.”





