Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Country singer, Toby Keith, 62, died on Monday following a battle with stomach cancer. He first announced his diagnosis in June 2022 when he underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” wrote a statement shared on his social media account. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”