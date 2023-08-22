WORLD NEWS— Bus crash on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway leaves 16 killed and 36 injured

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

A bus crash on the central Mexico Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway has left 16 people killed, and 36 others injured. This bus collided with a trailer truck on the highway between Oaxaca and Puebla, as stated in a statement by the Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, but they say that they will conduct an expert-led investigation to see if anyone should be held liable. The governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara Cruz, says that they “send a hug and condolences to the families of the deceased.”