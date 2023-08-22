NATIONAL NEWS— Former President Donald Trump will turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants face a trial on Friday afternoon in which they will surrender after being charged in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case. Trump has said that he will turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail where he faces 91 charges on four criminal cases. Two of his co-defendants surrendered on Tuesday, including his former attorney John Eastman. Furthermore, Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond, however, he is explicitly barred in the bond order from targeting any witnesses or co-defendants through the use of social media.