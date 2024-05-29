WORLD NEWS – 45 Palestinians, many children, killed by Israeli attack on Rafah

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

At least 45 Palestinians were killed Monday in a designated safe zone to the west of Rafah city after multiple Israeli missiles struck the area. More than 230 others were wounded during the assault, according to Gaza health officials. The Israeli airstrikes come four days after the International Court of Justice ordered them to halt their assault on Rafah.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night, there was a tragic mistake.” He continued, “We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”





