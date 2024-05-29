SPORTS NEWS – NBA champion Bill Walton dies at 71

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two-time NBA champion Bill Walton died Monday at age 71. Walton died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to the NBA.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.” He continued, “But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear, and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.”





