Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A father and son, 42 and 14, visiting Virginia died Saturday by drowning in Lake Anna. According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the father attempted to locate/rescue his son before drowning.

Officials were able to recover the bodies of the father and son and they were both pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims are being withheld until the next of kin is notified. Authorities are investigating the incident but do not suspect foul play.