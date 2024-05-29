WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – World’s longest-serving flight attendant, Bette Nash, dies at 88

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Bette Nash, the world’s longest-serving flight attendant died May 17 at age 88. In 1957 Nash began her career in Washington, D.C. with American Airlines.

In a post to social media, American Airlines said, “We mourn the passing of Bette Nash, who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air.” The statement continues, “She started in 1957 and held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant. Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette.”





