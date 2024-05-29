VIRGINIA NEWS – Technology firm reaches agreement with federal government for ‘whites only’ job advertisement

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia-based technology services firm Arthur Grand Technologies has reached separate agreements with the Justice Department and the Department of Labor for violating the Immigration and Nationality Act. The company posted a “whites only” job listing.

Arthur Grand Technologies posted a job listing stating the following requirements, “only US Born Citizens [white]who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates]” according to the Justice Department. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color. I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, color and race.”





