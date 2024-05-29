WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Giant Food implements bag restrictions for shoppers

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Giant Food has implemented a bag restriction for grocery shoppers citing “unprecedented levels” of shoplifting. The new policy began on May 23 and restricts any bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” from being used while shopping in the grocery store chain.

A spokesperson for Giant Food said the following in a statement, “Giant Food initiated a new policy at select stores that are experiencing high shrink to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that have become unsustainable for our business.” The statement continues, “We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously. The tactics we deploy are only one of the solutions to our problem.”





