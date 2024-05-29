Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – Trump endorses Virginia Senate candidate Hung Cao

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Republican candidate Hung Cao running for U.S. Senate in Virginia has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Cao is a retired Navy Captain who moved to Virginia as a child. 

In a post to social media, Trump said, “A Combat Veteran and Highly Decorated Special Operations Officer, Hung Cao will be a tireless fighter to stop Inflation, grow our Economy, secure our Border, strongly support our Incredible Military/Vets, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment.” He continued, “Hung Cao has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN, AND WE WILL, AT THE SAME TIME, GET RID OF THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, CROOKED JOE BIDEN!”



