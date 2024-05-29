MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland car registration rates to rise greatly

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Maryland Vehicle Administration announced that beginning July 1 the state’s vehicle registration rates will increase. The registration increase is around 60 percent more for drivers.

Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a statement, “As directed by state law, the MVA is required to adjust vehicle registration fees that will help provide critical revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund, which ensures all of the state’s infrastructure is in a state of good repair.” She continued, “In order to make these new fees as affordable as possible, the MVA is now offering customers the convenient option to choose either a one or two-year registration at time of their renewal.”





