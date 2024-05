Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five people were injured after a tornado struck part of Culpeper County, Virginia. The tornado was an EF-1 and it was 100 yards wide and traveled 4.8 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

The five people injured were seeking shelter inside a large shed that was overturned during the tornado. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado lasted for an estimated five minutes. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.