WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 2 giant pandas are coming to the Smithsonian National Zoo

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two new giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are coming to the Smithsonian National Zoo by the end of the year. In November the National Museum’s three giant pandas were returned to China. The two new pandas will again be transported to the District by FedEx’s “Panda Express” from China.

In a post to social media the Smithsonian National Zoo said, “For 50+ years, we’ve proudly maintained one of the world’s foremost giant panda conservation programs. We look forward to continuing to help save this species and its native habitat.”





