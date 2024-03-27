WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Biden says that federal government should pay for Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Biden says that the federal government should pay for Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild. The bridge collapsed on Tuesday after a cargo ship crashed into it. He also stated that ship traffic into the Port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice.

Biden said, “We’re going to work with our partners in Congress to make sure the state gets the support it needs.’ He continued, “It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort.”